Blue Springs man convicted for shooting ex-girlfriend in 2016

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 40-year-old Blue Springs man was convicted of shooting his ex-girlfriend in 2016.

Jose F. Hernandez was found guilty of first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, felonious restraint and second degree domestic assault.

According to court records, police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Southeast 6th Street in Blue Springs, Missouri around 2:09 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

One call was from the unidentified victim who told police that she had been shot by Hernandez.

Officers arrived on scene and found the victim balled up in a driveway several houses down from where the incident occurred. The victim’s hands were tied together with a rope.

She suffered two gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Upon receiving a search warrant for Hernandez’s residence, blood was found in a downstairs bedroom leading into the garage and into the street, over to where the victim was found.

Rope, spent shell casings and rounds were found inside and outside the residence.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled at this time.

