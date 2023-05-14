INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Blue Springs man died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Independence, Missouri.

The driver of a Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on Truman Road, when the Ford left the roadway near Berry Road, around 12:50 a.m. The Ford rolled over several times and struck multiple trees.

IPD says the driver was taken to an area hospital, where he died from injuries.

The driver was identified as Arron McFall, 26, of Blue Springs.

The Independence Police Department is investigating the crash.