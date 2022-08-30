KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 39-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri man has been sentenced for smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center.

Christopher Harris pleaded guilty to second-degree trafficking in drugs.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Harris to 12 years in prison on Friday.

According to court records, in September 2021, deputies in the Jackson County jail began investigating an inmate’s drug overdose.

Detectives determined that Harris brought drugs into the jail.

A scan of Harris showed he had contraband inside his body. Detectives learned it was heroin and powdered fentanyl.

