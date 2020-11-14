Blue Springs middle, high school students will move to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Middle and high school students in the Blue Springs School District will learn remotely after Thanksgiving break.

The district made the announcement in a letter to parents Friday. Students in grades 6-12 will pivot to virtual learning Nov. 30 to Dec. 18.

Pre-K – 5th grades will continue in-person instruction as scheduled. Prime Time and Cub Care will also continue in-person.

The move to virtual for older students comes as many districts struggle to staff classrooms amid the rising rate of COVID-19 infections in the region.

“During a typical school year, we struggle to fill all the available substitute teaching jobs in our district on a daily basis. COVID-19 has compounded this problem. This year, it is not uncommon to have 10+ unfilled substitute teaching jobs district-wide daily. In the last several weeks, that number has increased to 15-30 unfilled jobs per day,” the district’s letter said.

According to the district, out of 204 cases, 11 were connected to possible school spread. Ten of those cases were connected to middle and high schools. There has been no student spread identified in elementary schools, and less than 8% of cases in the district have been children under the age of 10.