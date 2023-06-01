BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman is wanted in connection with the shooting of a man and a child at a Blue Springs motel.

Detectives released her name and picture Thursday morning.

They say Samantha J. Thrasher shot a 36-year-old man at a motel multiple times. She is also accused of shooting a 7-year-old girl at the hotel. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

The shooting happened at the Sure Stay Hotel near Missouri 7 Highway and Interstate-70 shortly before midnight on May 20.

Thrasher is wanted on first-degree felony assault charges related to the shooting.

Detectives say Thrasher should be considered armed and dangerous. Police want you to call officers instead of approaching her yourself.