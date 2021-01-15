Blue Springs PD looking for 57-year-old missing man

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing adult man.

Ronnie Coleman, 57, was last seen in the area of 3300 NE Jefferson in Blue Springs. Coleman was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a design of a face on it, black high-top shoes and black jeans.

Police responded to the call of a missing adult on Monday. The family told police that Coleman has the mental capacity of a juvenile.

Anyone who has seen or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Blue Springs Department dispatch unit (816) 228-0151.