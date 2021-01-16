Blue Springs PD looking for missing elderly male suffering from dementia

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police have issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Harvey Holloway.

Holloway was last seen at around 12:15 p.m. Friday, at his son’s car dealership on US 40 Highway in Blue Springs. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, tan/red pants, brown coat, dark shoes and silver glasses.

He is driving a gray 2009 Toyota Highlander with Missouri license plate 1FB E70.

Family told police that Holloway suffers from dementia and high blood pressure and tends to get lost. They added that he likes to frequent gold courses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Holloway is asked to contact Blue Springs department dispatch at 816-228-0151.