Blue Springs performing arts group to perform with new safety guidelines

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. –After being closed for months, a Blue Springs performing arts group can take the center stage.

Blue Springs City Theatre is now Missouri ArtSafe Certified through the Missouri Arts Council. This approval means the organization can start performing at different venues, but it didn’t come without a process.

Vickie Miller said there was 11 criteria to meet for the Blue Springs City Theatre to become Missouri ArtSafe Certified.

“It’s everything from mask wearing and social distancing,” Miller said. “Both regarding employees, staff and patrons. How you’re going to seat people in the theaters.”

For months the organization has not been able to perform on a stage or in front of people because of the pandemic.

“We did this summer experiment and did a pilot virtual show which was a lot of and we did it with a group of youth,” said Miller.

Now that the organization has the certification there is one more hurdle for the group, it needs a venue.

The group use to perform at Blue Springs High School.

“Schools are still trying to determine where they’re at with their students,” Pam Meek, a member, said. “Our current venue at is not allowing any other outside organizations in.”

The organization is hoping to stage its first production sometime this Winter, but things still won’t be back to normal.

Actors will be on stage, but participants will still need to stream the play online.