Blue Springs Police Department releases a picture of a person being arrested during a recent shoplifting sting at Adams Dairy Landing.

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A shoplifting sting ends in dozens of arrests and the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise.

Blue Springs Police officers targeted the popular shopping area at Adam’s Dairy Landing near Interstate 70 and Coronado for the sting.

With the help of businesses in the shopping area Blue Springs police said officers arrested two dozen shoplifting suspects during operation “Shoplift with a Blue Springs Cop.” Officers also arrested 12 people on outstanding warrants.

Some of the stores brought in extra loss prevention officers to help in the operation. Officers in plain clothes worked in other stores in the shopping area. The department also used tools like its drone and camera system.

The department said it recovered more than $3800 in stolen property from the Adams Dairy Landing stores. Other arrests during the sting solved open shopping lifting cases that totaled more than $10,000.