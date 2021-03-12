Blue Springs police identify man and woman killed in shooting

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police have released the names of two people who died in a shooting this week.

According to police, Denine McCord, 46, of Blue Springs and Joseph R. Patterson, 57, both died Thursday.

Blue Springs police responded to a disturbance call where someone heard a gunshot around 12:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of NW Mill Place.

When they arrived, they were unable to contact anyone inside the residence, and a tactical team made entry and found McCord dead.

Patterson was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police are not searching for any additional suspects, but are asking anyone with information to contact the Blue Springs Police Department’s Investigations Unit.