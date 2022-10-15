BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street in regard to a shooting at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection.

Upon arrival, one male victim was found dead and another male victim was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident is not related to the church and is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blue Springs Police Department dispatch center at 816-228-0151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 will keep you further updated as more details come along.