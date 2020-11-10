Blue Springs police looking for 2 suspects after deadly shooting at McDonalds

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night that occurred inside a McDonald’s.

Police said the shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. inside the bathroom of the McDonald’s location at 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time so family can be notified. Police did say the victim was around 19 to 20 years of age.

Police are looking for two possible suspects at this time. No description has been given.

Police said the scene is secure and believes there is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information should call the department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.