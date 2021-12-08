Blue Springs police investigating someone impersonating an officer

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department says they are looking for a suspect who is falsely impersonating law enforcement officers.

The investigators believe the person is driving in the Blue Springs, Grain Valley, and surrounding communities.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 25-years-old, standing at 5’8″, medium build, blonde hair with a shaggy beard, and wearing a traffic-type vest or jacket.

The department says the person is driving an SUV or truck with blue lights, and individuals have been pulled over after dark, making it hard to describe.

Police are asking If you have experienced this within the last six months, contact detective Lange with BSPD at 816-228-0102 or Public Information Officer Jennifer Brady at 816-220-2630.