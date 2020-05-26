Blue Springs police issue Silver Alert for missing 79-year-old with dementia

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police have issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia.

Joel Yale was last seen Monday afternoon in the 900 block of N.E. Sunnside Lane in Blue Springs, driving a black, 2011 Ford Focus with the Missouri license plate HE12W. Police do not know what direction she was headed.

She was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, jeans and wire-rim glasses.

Yale’s family said she has dementia and they are fearful for her safety.

Anyone who sees her or has any information, please contact the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.