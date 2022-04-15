BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police are working to notify women who were targeted without their knowledge at a metro QuikTrip location.

Blue Springs police said a juvenile is in custody after invading the privacy of women in the bathroom at the QuikTrip located near Interstate 70 on Woods Chapel Road.

The crimes happened during March and April of 2022, but investigators are specifically looking for women who stopped and used the restroom during the afternoon on Friday, March 25.

Investigators said the women are likely unaware the crime occurred.

They would also like to speak to any women who may have had an unusual or suspicious interaction with a juvenile male during March and April along the Woods Chapel corridor.

Anyone with possible information about the situation, or who believes they may have been a victim of the suspect is asked to call Detective Kate Tipton at (816) 622-4196.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.