UPDATE: Caregivers of found 5-year-old girl in Blue Springs located

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Update from BSPD: A guardian is on the way to pick up the child.

—–

The Blue Springs Police Department is looking for the caregivers of a 5-year-old girl found early Wednesday morning.

Police say they found the girl near SW Cemetery & SW South Avenue at about 5:30 a.m.

She told the officers that her name is Danielle.

Blue Springs police say they have canvassed the area multiple times and have not been able to find her caregiver(s).

Anyone with information about her caregiver(s) whereabouts is asked to call Blue Springs police dispatch at 816-228-0151.