BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a driver hit a Blue Springs Police officer’s patrol car.

The crash happened Saturday around 3:20 a.m. as the officer responded to a call. The Blue Springs Police Department said the officer suffered minor injuries, but is expected to recover.

The department said officers believe the driver of the other car was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Charges have not yet been filed in the case.