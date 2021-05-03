Blue Springs police searching for 15-year-old missing for 3 days

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dylan Ford picture

Picture of Dylan Ford provided by the Blue Springs Police Department.

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy they say disappeared from a residential neighborhood three days ago.

Dylan Ford was reported missing at about 11 p.m. on April 30.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of SW 14th Street, just south of SW Clark Road. Ford’s family told police they are worried.

Download the FOX4KC news apps:  iPhone and Android

Ford is described as 5-feet 8-inches, weighing about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, khaki blue jeans and blue Nike shoes.

Police ask anyone with information on his location to call the Blue Springs Department dispatch unit (816) 228-0151 or the media hotline at (816) 228-0100.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News