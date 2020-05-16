Blue Springs police searching for missing teen with disabilities, phone pinging out of state

Police officers were notified of the missing person, identified as Destiny Todd, 18, at 2:30 p.m. Picture from the Blue Springs Police Department

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police are asking for help from the public in finding a endangered teen who went missing midday on May 16.

Police officers were notified of the missing person, identified as Destiny Todd, 18, at 2:30 p.m. Todd went missing around SE Shamrock Lane and SE 3rd Street.

Police told FOX4 someone may have picked her up because her phone is pinging out of state. Investigators are checking with resident security footage to see if anyone captured anything unusual.

Todd was last seen wearing the blue-striped top in the picture. Her mom left on an errand at 11:30 a.m., and when she returned, Todd was gone.

Her mother said Todd has schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder, as well as severe learning disabilities. It’s uncharacteristic for her to not be at home. She has to take medication at 8 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information on her the location, including a possible vehicle she may have gotten into or person she may with, to contact the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.