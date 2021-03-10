Blue Springs police searching for missing 37-year-old woman

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police are searching for a missing 37-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday morning.

Family reported England Williams missing at 11 a.m. Wednesday. She was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, in the area of S.E. Tequesta Lane and S.E. Gingerbread Court, when her sister was leaving for work.

Williams family is concerned for her wellbeing. They said she tends to walk the streets of Blue Springs but usually returns home.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her location is asked to call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.