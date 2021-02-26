Blue Springs police searching for suspect after man shot, killed on 7 Highway

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police are searching for a potential suspect Friday afternoon after a man was shot and killed.

At 2:50 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of 7 Highway, between Northwest Mock Avenue and R.D. Mize Road, for a reported shooting. Police told FOX4 they found a man unresponsive behind a business there with a gunshot wound.

Medics took the man to the hospital where he later died.

The department is now looking for a suspect and vehicle that fled the scene: Police are looking for a black male with a dread‐lock hair type style, driving a white and gray Jeep Cherokee (2000’s year) with a hood that is a different color for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816‐228‐0151 or

the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

