BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Jackson County’s Police-Involved Incident Team (PIIT) is investigating at a Blue Springs Casey’s General Store after an officer fired a shot at a trespassing suspect.

According to the Blue Springs Police Department, one of their officers shot at the suspect around 10:30 a.m. at a Casey’s gas station on Duncan and Woods Chapel roads.

The officer fired a single shot at the suspect, but police said the bullet didn’t hit the person. No one was injured during the incident.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

