Blue Springs police take 3 into custody, identify 19-year-old killed inside McDonald’s bathroom

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Investigators in Blue Springs say they have three people in custody following a deadly shooting inside a McDonald’s bathroom on Monday night, and identified the person shot and killed.

The victim is 19-year-old Harry Bowers of Lee’s Summit. The suspects haven’t been identified yet, but FOX4 will update this story as charges are filed in Jackson County.

Police said the shooting happened at about 7:15 p.m. inside a McDonald’s at 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.

Bowers was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police believe this shooting wasn’t a random act and said on Monday night they didn’t think there widespread danger to the public.

The homicide remains under investigation, anyone with information should call the department or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.