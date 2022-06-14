BLUE SPRINGS, Mo.– The Blue Springs School District has decided to cancel all summer school classes and activities on Wednesday, June 15 after an unspecified mass shooting threat.

The FBI has confirmed the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown and they are dangerous.

The district made a statement on a Facebook post:

“We believe the best course of action is to close our summer school sites and all school programming until further notice. We know this will be a burden to many of our families and we ask for your understanding and flexibility as we continue to keep our students, staff and schools safe. Another update will be sent out at 7 p.m. Wednesday.”

