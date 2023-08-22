BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The students at Blue Springs High School have arrived for their first day back in class, and this year, the freshman will be back in the high school building for the first time in decades.

This year Blue Springs High School has a new freshman wing. The new wing has taken several years to construct and is finally ready.

The new space includes 36 classrooms, an upgraded performing arts center and a new library.

There are 2,400 students who attend Blue Springs High School and 600 of them are incoming freshman.

The district was able to build the new freshman wing from a $107 million bond, which was approved by voters in 2021.

Prior to the new wing opening, Freshman went to the Blue Springs School District Freshman Center.

The Freshman Center will now be turned into a Career Innovation Center.