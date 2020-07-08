Blue Springs School District will allow students to opt for remote learning this fall

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs School District will allow students to opt for remote learning courses this fall.

In an announcement shared on the district’s Facebook page, Assistant Superintendent Bob Jerome said students will be able to participate in in-person classes or remote learning.

Parents will have until Friday, July 17 to choose which option best suits their needs.

Remote learning classes will be led by a certified instructor and will mirror the classroom curriculum that in-person school provides. Grades will be assigned to students who choose remote learning, Jermoe said.

“Although we have a plan in place the requirements and restrictions of in-person school may need to be adapted based on city, county and state regulations,” Jerome said in the video.

Even without government mandates, precautions will still be taken including increased hand washing and sanitizing, mask use on buses and in hallways and daily wellness checks.