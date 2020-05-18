Blue Springs schools returning students’ supplies left in classrooms before pandemic

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — This isn’t a typical end-of-year activity for Sunny Pointe Elementary School in Blue Springs.

But these past two months have been far from normal.

“This isn’t how we wanted it to be. It isn’t what we’re used to. But we’re going to do the best we can,” Sunny Pointe Principal Cassie Gengelbach said.

The Blue Springs School District set up a supply pick-up for its 13 elementary schools on Monday. The bags were full of things kids left in their classrooms before the COVID-19 crisis forced the district to shift to online classes.

At Sunny Pointe, volunteers put together bags of items for the school’s 570 students.

“It’ll bring back those good memories. Hopefully it’ll be happy to remember all the good times,” Gengelbach said.

Parents send a text, then teachers do a curbside delivery — something students and parents enjoy.

“These pick-up days have been pretty exciting for her. She likes to come up here, see Ms. Gengelbach and the rest of the staff and her teacher,” Sunny Pointe parent Matthew Atwood said.

Asked what she missed most about being in school, fourth-grader Isabelle Atwood replied “probably my friends and teachers.”

It’s been a roller coaster school year for students, teachers and parents alike. They’re relieved to finally close this chapter.

Blue Springs will have pick-up for its middle school students this week and for its high school students this week and next.

Lee’s Summit and Independence school districts are working on similar plans.