BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Leaders expect the city to break ground on the new Blue Springs Aquatics Center soon, but until that happens they are showing off some of the plans.

The city shared renderings of some of the amenities on its YouTube channel this week.

The new indoor-outdoor facility will be built as an expansion of the Blue Springs Field House near Northeast Mock Avenue and Northeast Sunnyside Lane.

The new community aquatics center will include a cool water lap pool with a rock climbing wall and waterfall. There will also be diving platforms and a warm water lifestyle pool. The lifestyle pool will include a current channel that can be used for aqua exercise, swimming lessons and physical therapy sessions.

Plans also call for an indoor splash pad, water slide, steam room and hot tub.

The fun will continue outside with a 40-foot slide tower offering multiple water slides, a wave pool, lazy river and a play structure for kids.

Designers even added an area with a surf simulator to allow surfers and knee boarders a place to go in the middle of the country.

Blue Springs leaders expect the new aquatics center to open by May 2024.

It will be paid for by a parks sales tax that voters approved in April 2021.

