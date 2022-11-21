BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department arrested a student from Blue Springs South High School on Monday after a threat was made to the school.

The district said the threat was made on Snapchat and the police department’s investigation led them to the original poster who was into custody.

The safety of our school is our top priority. If you or your student are privy to any information that may be perceived as a possible threat to our school, please report it immediately to school personnel. In addition, please take this opportunity to talk to your child about making school threats. No threat will be taken lightly, and the appropriate consequences will follow. Ryan Gettings – Principal

The nature of the threat was not released.

The school and police department said there is no current concern for students and staff and class can continue as scheduled.

