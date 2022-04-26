BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs teenager is charged, accused of recording women in public restrooms, and inappropriately others.

The 17-year-old is charged with attempted invasion of privacy, sexual abuse, trespassing, sexual misconduct, and resisting arrest.

Since the suspect is under the age of 18, we are not publicizing his name at this time.

Investigators said they’ve identified 19 of the teenager’s alleged victims, but there could be others.

So far, detectives believe the alleged crimes took place along the business corridor just south of Interstate 70 on Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs.

Court documents show a woman called Blue Springs police on March 25, 2022, to report a man videoing her 6-year-old daughter while they were inside QuikTrip.

After speaking to the woman, an officer watched the store’s surveillance video. A man matched a description the woman provided. Video showed the man leaving the convenience store on a bright green bicycle.

Officers located the bicycle at a nearby Casey’s General Store where they found the suspect inside the women’s restroom.

Two weeks later, officers were called to Dollar Tree on Northwest Woods Chapel Road. An employee reported a man had inappropriately touched a 69-year-old woman inside the store.

The employee provided a description that matched the suspect in the previous case.

Two Blue Springs detectives who were familiar with the cases and the suspect drove from Dollar Tree to the foster home where the suspect lived. When the officers arrived, they noticed the teenager walking up to the house. Court documents show the suspect wore an ankle bracelet and was supposed to be on house arrest at the time.

As detectives continued investigating the case, court paperwork shows two former co-workers contacted officers.

The first worked with the suspect at McDonald’s. She told investigators that the suspect used to show them videos of women using the bathroom at various grocery stores and businesses.

The second co-worker told officers that she reported the suspect for inappropriately touching women as they shopped inside City Thrift Store.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the suspect’s cell phone. According to court documents, investigators found evidence of 11 different victims on the phone.

Investigators said additional victims have come forward and provided statements about being inappropriately touched by the suspect.

The suspect is currently held in the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center.