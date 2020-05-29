Blue Springs teen’s one-person protest inspires others, growing even larger

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Fifteeen-year old Ava McCluer is proving it doesn’t take a big crowd to make a big statement.

She started protesting the killing of George Floyd alone, standing peacefully with a sign at Burrus Old Mill Park in Blue Springs.

“I wanted people to be aware of what was going on,” Mcluer said. “I think that I need to use my privilege to stand up for things that don’t effect me. I think it’s my duty to do that.”

It didn’t take long for a photo of the soon-to-be Blue Springs High sophomore to catch a lot of attention online.

On Friday, during McCluer’s second day at the park, she was joined by almost a dozen other people.

Jessica Fulghem Jarmon said she was inspired by the teen after seeing her photo on social media. She helped coordinate the next protest.

“This moment, this time, if she is ready to stand and take a change and willing to risk her time, it’s time for us all to get out there and make a change,” Jarmon said. “That’s the only way it’s going to happen, is together. Unity.”

McCleur said she wants people to understand, even if that means standing alone.

“I love seeing all the support. I think that seeing everyone come out here altogether, some people we didn’t even invite came and joined us. It’s just really empowering,” the teen said.

She hopes to convey the message that change can start with you.