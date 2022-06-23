KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Blue Springs man charged with making a terror threat appeared in court Thursday.

Treshawn Hardridge is accused of threatening a mass shooting and posting his plans on social media earlier this month. Someone saw the Snapchat video and notified Blue Springs police.

Police said the threat specifically mentioned killing people and the phrase “mass murdering.”

It caused more than a half dozen school districts to cancel summer school and activities on June 15.

During the hearing, a judge set Hardridge’s bond at $30,000. It must be paid in cash. He will also be transferred to a locked down residential drug treatment facility as his case moves through the courts.

During Thursday’s hearing, Hardridge’s attorney argued that the teenager suffers from depression and anxiety and needs help for drug addiction issues.

Prosecutors told the judge that while Hardridge doesn’t have a criminal history, he did have a history of incidents while attending school. Prosecutors also said he lied about having access to guns and tried to evade police when officers worked to arrest him.

Hardridge’s family declined a request from FOX4 to comment on the case.

