BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Juneteenth will be celebrated in another Kansas City metro city.

Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross approved Juneteenth as an official paid holiday for city employees.

Juneteenth falls on the weekend this year, so city departments and buildings will be closed to the public on Monday, June 20, to mark the holiday.

Juneteenth marks the official end of slavery in the U.S. It happened on June 19, 1865, two months after the Civil War, and two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

The holiday has often been overlooked outside the Black community.

“I want to challenge our employees and community to take this day to deepen awareness by participating in

local Juneteenth Celebrations, reading a book about Black experiences, eating at a Black-owned restaurant,”

Mayor Carson Ross said.

The observation of the holiday came about due to Blue Springs Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts according to the city.

