Blue Springs to resume late penalties on past due bills beginning in October

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The city of Blue Springs announced Tuesday that they will resume charging late fees on past due utility bills beginning October 1, 2020.

The city says residents have until Oct. 1 to avoid being charged penalties on past due amounts.

Disconnections and penalties were suspended during the stay-at-home order for Jackson County to allow residents to adjust to the changing circumstances.

The city says after Oct. 1, if a disconnection is pending, residents will be notified on future utility bills.

Customers can pay their bill online through the city’s website, by phone by calling 816-228-0220 or the payment drop box located on the north wall of City Hall off 10th Street near the employee entrance.

The city is encouraging residents to make payments arrangements prior to Oct. 1, if necessary.