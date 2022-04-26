BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A place to call home is one step closer to reality for a Blue Springs man and Navy veteran.

The Truman Heritage chapter of Habitat for Humanity is building a house for Sean Webb. It’s part of the organization’s Veteran Build program.

Webb served eight years in the Navy, but found himself houseless following a divorce.

On Tuesday, Royal Roofing & Solar, put a roof over Webb’s head.

The Owens Corning Foundation donated all of the roofing materials for the project and Royal Contracting Solutions donated the labor to install the roof. The companies provided the picture of the project.

Thanks to an interest-free loan and volunteer labor, Webb expects to pay only about $500 a month to buy the house from Truman Habitat once it’s completed.

Truman Habitat is also helping two other veteran households and offers a veteran home repair and modification program, which assists existing veteran homeowners with maintaining their houses and quality of life.

