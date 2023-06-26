LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Blue Springs woman is charged with causing a deadly crash that killed a motorcycle rider over the weekend.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 22-year-old Carly A. Rudolph with second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

According to court records, emergency responders were called to NE Todd George Parkway and NE Leinweber Road around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived and found a crash involving Rudolph’s car and a motorcycle ridden by Christopher M. Silvers.

A Sheriff’s Deputy drove up on the crash was doing CPR on Silvers when police arrived.

Emergency crews rushed Silvers to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Court documents show witnesses told police they noticed Rudolph’s car speeding before entering the intersection and hitting the motorcycle. They said it did not look like Rudolph slowed down or stopped.

Impact from the crash threw Silvers off the motorcycle and into a ditch.

The probable cause statement shows Rudolph admitted to an officer that she had been drinking alcohol and smoked from a THC cartridge before the deadly crash. Investigators said Rudolph’s blood alcohol level was 0.093% shortly after the crash.

If convicted, Rudolph faces up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine.