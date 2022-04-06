BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A 70-year-old Blue Springs woman died from the injuries she sustained in a house fire early Monday morning.

Her family is asking for privacy, and investigators have not released the victim’s name.

The Central Jackson County Fire Protection District was called to a burning duplex northwest of Missouri Highway 40 and SW Woods Chapel Road around 2:40 a.m.

Fire crews helped get the woman out of the home and she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Another person was able to escape from that side of the building.

The people living in the other side of the duplex were able to escape uninjured.

The fire remains under investigation as a suspicious fire. The state fire marshal and Blue Springs police are assisting in the investigation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.