BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A 35-year-old woman died Thursday in a crash in Blue Springs, Missouri officials say.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday near E. Pink Hill Road and S. Slaughter Road, just northeast of Blue Springs.

Stephanie Burks, of Blue Springs, was driving a 2015 Lincoln MKZ when she drove off the road and hit a tree, according to the crash report.

The MSHP did not provide further details on what led to the crash.

The 35-year-old was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.