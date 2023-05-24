BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Mother’s Day holiday will never be the same for a Blue Springs family.

“Everything he did it was for me and the kids, and he always was just there for everybody,” said Kelsey Lane-Hatfield while describing her late-fiancé, 26-year-old Aaron McFall, who died in a single-car crash on May 14.

The couple shared two children, Sabrina (3) and Lorenzo (1). On Tuesday, May 23, both Lane-Hatfield and her young son celebrated their birthdays.

“It was our son’s first birthday, and he wasn’t there,” she said.

McFall, 26, had been at a relative’s house on May 13. He wanted to go home, but his relatives took away his keys since, according to Lane-Hatfield, he had been drinking. However, they didn’t know he had a spare set, which he used to leave without being seen.

According to a news release from Independence Police, McFall’s vehicle went off the roadway, flipped several times, and hit some trees near Truman and Berry Road in Independence just after midnight on May 14.

His fiancée didn’t think his injuries were that catastrophic when she arrived at a nearby hospital. She said some of his medical team was prepping him for surgery but came back 20 minutes later and said he was gone.

“The last text he sent to me was, ‘I love you. I’m going to make you breakfast for Mother’s Day,’” Lane-Hatfield said. “Mother’s Day will never be the same.”

When describing McFall, she lit up while talking about his humor.

“He always knew how to lighten up the room. He could walk in, and everybody would be in a bad mood, but he’d come up with some crazy joke he had,” she said.

She also described him as forgiving, kind, genuine, and someone who would give you the last of everything he had.

McFall worked as a roofer with Cornell Roofing, a job which he truly loved. The couple was planning a wedding on October 8 after being together for six years, but now, Lane-Hatfield is planning her fiancé’s funeral this Friday.

She hopes that her story will inspire others to think twice about getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

“Drinking and driving, please, just think about who you have at home. If you see somebody that’s drinking under the influence, just pay attention and make sure they go home safe and don’t go behind the wheel,” Lane-Hatfield said.