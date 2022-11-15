BLUE SUMMIT, Mo. — Nearly 30 fires have been set in less than a month in one small Missouri community.

Blue Summit, a unincorporated town in Jackson County, sits in a largely industrial area just north of Arrowhead Stadium.

The latest fire Sunday night forced a family out of their home, and at this rate, the fire chief is worried someone will die.

“We’re roughly about 28 fires in the last month,” said Jeffery Jewell, chief of the Inter City Fire Protection District.

It could be a serial arsonist, or several people, terrorizing Blue Summit. All of the fires have been within a mile of each other. They started as grass fires then quickly elevated to fires at empty homes. Then two weeks ago, a firefighter was hurt putting out a fire.

Now for the first time, a home where someone lived caught fire. The family wasn’t home at the time.

“I think on a scale of 1-10, I think it’s a 10. I’m worried about it because I know all these people down here, and I know that not all of them are going to be able to get out of their houses if something happens,” Jewell said.

The latest fire, like the others before, is now being investigated as arson.

“Somebody knows something, so we put out a reward to try and get people to get us some information so we can get them stopped,” Jewell said.

If you have any information that can help track down this person or persons, you’re asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-541-8017.