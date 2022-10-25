STILLWELL, Kan. — Hundreds of people received free CPR training Tuesday night inspired by a Leawood, Kansas teen’s story.

Blue Valley Junior Davis Dwight likely wouldn’t be alive today if weren’t for a former Kansas City Royals player and another baseball coach who knew what to do.

“One minute you are on the ground talking to a young man about life in general the next minute you are on the ground trying to save his life,” Nik Crouch, Director of Baseball Operations at Mac and Seitz, said.

Dwight, 17, went into cardiac arrest at the Mac and Seitz baseball training facility. Former Royal Mike Macfarlane was there.

“He was the one who said we’ve got to do this right away because of his training and we just took turns for 13 minutes,” Crouch said.

For 13 minutes they did hands on CPR chest compressions, saving his life and providing oxygen to his brain so he had no brain damage. Dwight was there for the first day of school two weeks later. According to the American Heart Association 90% of those who suffer cardiac arrest outside the hospital, die.

“You know you need to make a difference when we saw a miracle happen with our son we had to pay it forward,” Ashley Dwight said

So the Dwights founded 13 BEATS, representing those minutes that saved his life, and the music that can save others’ lives.

At training tonight paramedics and Johnson County Heart Safe taught hundreds how to do CPR to the beat of Baby Shark.

“Now we are teaching continuous compression hands only CPR so you are doing compressions the whole time you aren’t stopping to breathe for them,” a Leawood paramedic instructed.

She also demonstrated how to use a defibrillator while My Heart Check offered heart scans.

“This is the left ventricle we’re just sweeping through making sure there are no defects in the heart,” Lindsay O’Sullivan said while scanning a nine-year-old boy’s heart.

Davis Dwight was there to cheer on those learning life saving lessons.

“It’s unbelievable the support system we have now with what the Dwights are doing really trying to put a staple on this and make sure that everyone is CPR-certified, because I never thought in a million years this would happen in my lifetime,” Crouch said.

Davis has started light training and hopes to get the okay from doctors soon to get back behind the plate this season.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.