Blue Valley is allowing sports and activities to resume amid pandemic

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Blue Valley has evaluated voluntary activities and athletics against the Kansas State Department of Education’s Navigating Change Gating Criteria and determined the gating level Blue Valley will be in for activities and athletics through Friday, Oct. 2 is yellow.

This means that all voluntary high school activities and athletics can resume practice and begin competition, starting on Saturday, Sept 5.

At this time, middle school activities and athletics are postponed until in-person learning begins. Read full details here.

The school board voted Tuesday, Aug. 18, to rescind a previous decision to follow Johnson County’s gating criteria. That would have meant, for now, elementary students attend in-person and older students work remotely. All extracurricular activities would have also been remote.

