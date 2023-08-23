OLATHE, Kan. — A beloved Blue Valley middle school teacher was killed over the weekend after crossing the street.

Taylor Eddings, 28, was hit in the area of E. Kansas City Road and North Central Street.

Olathe police said the driver who struck Eddings stayed on the scene.

The department said charges are not likely.

Police also told FOX4 that Eddings was walking a dog, but it has not been confirmed.

Eddings was a 7th grade math teacher at Lakewood Middle School. Her colleagues said she set the bar high.

“Being a teacher is about connecting with kids and if we could all be like Taylor in our profession, schools would be amazing,” said Paula Black, Eddings’ colleague. “She is someone to look up to and follow for sure.”

Eddings’ colleagues said not only did she connect with students, but she was a phenomenal math teacher.

“And her colleagues loved her too,” Black said. “I mean everyone loved her. She was funny, she was smart, she was creative, she was the whole package.”

Eddings was also a track coach.

“She was the kind of teacher that the kids just flocked to naturally, who it was their safe person,” Lakewood Middle School Principal, Lisa Stolper said.

“The person that they wanted to be around if they had something exciting happen, they would tell Ms. Eddings. If they had something bad happen, they would go ask for her advice.”

A celebration of life will be held for Eddings at 11 a.m. Saturday. It’ll take place at the Lions Gate Clubhouse.

“I just really hope that Ms. Eddings knows the impact she had on our community and our students,” Stolper said. “She was very loved and the work that she did really matter.”