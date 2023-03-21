OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Blue Valley student spent the morning in police custody instead of in class.

Blue Valley North High School called police after the 16-year-old student allegedly posted images with a threatening message on social media.

According to an email sent to families, the school immediately called police to investigate the credibility of the threat.

The Leawood Police Department said the teenager posted the threat on Snapchat Sunday.

The school district told families police took the student responsible for posting the threat into custody.

We will continue to partner with law enforcement as they continue to work on the situation. It is important that you know the student in question is not at school. While I cannot share information about individual law enforcement investigations or student discipline, consequences for threatening posts and images can include suspension and expulsion at the school level depending on the situation. Tyson Ostrosk, Blue Valley North Principal

The letter goes on to say there will be an increased police presence on campus Tuesday as a precaution.

Ostrock also encouraged families to talk to their students about social media and the consequences certain posts, or comments, may include.

Threatening language or images that would impact the safety of students and staff are taken extremely seriously and have serious consequences. Thank you to those who shared concerns about these posts. Tyson Ostrosk, Blue Valley North Principal

Students and members of the community can call police or the school district when concerns. Threats can also be reported online through Safe Schools Reporting.