OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The campus of Blue Valley Northwest High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon as a precaution for a nearby police investigation.

The Overland Park Police Department tells FOX4 there was a report of someone looking in cars at St. Andrews Golf Course nearby the school.

Officers are trying to locate that person and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported and there have been no reports of anything being taken from vehicles.

Blue Valley Schools reported just after 5 p.m. that it had been given the clear by police to release students.

At this time, students aren’t able to return in the building to retrieve belongings. Student drivers are being released to leave campus. Families needing to pick students up may do so in the front loop, according to the district.

