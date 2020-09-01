Blue Valley parents concerned about robo-text messaging campaign hitting cell phones

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A robo-text messaging campaign is flooding cell phones of Blue Valley School District families.

It’s now bringing new concerns for parents with less than a week before classes resume. The search is now on for whoever sent the messages.

In this election year, you’ve probably received a lot more text messages from complete strangers, asking for you to vote on a certain issue or for a candidate. But this week, for the first time in the metro, we’re seeing political style texts sent out, sowing further division over the return to school.

Stephanie Sharp is a Blue Valley mom and political consultant. She knows all about text message campaign tactics, but was surprised to get one related to her daughter’s school.

The message read: “The Blue Valley District let a secret group decide if our schools should reopen, prompting calls to recall board members. Press 1 if you agree with the decision to close schools. Press 2 if you disagree. Reply STOP to be removed.”

Sharp has used text messaging in campaigns. She said anyone can buy consumer data from various sources, including voter registration rolls. And it’s super cheap to use, at around 6 cents per cell number. So you could send 1,000 text messages for just $60.

“People feel it’s a much more casual exchange and so candidates get higher response rates because they’re able to just start texting with the constituent,” said Sharp, owner of Sharp Connections.

Sharp said it’s likely whoever is behind the text in Blue Valley pinged specific zip codes within the district’s school boundaries. To skirt solicitation laws, the texter has to hit ‘send’ to each individual cell number.

What make the specific school message so frustrating for many is that the sender did not identify themselves.

“Who and why are outside interests, or maybe just local politics, why are we trying to divide people on that real pain? It doesn’t serve us,” said Erica Massman, parent and founding/steering member of Stand Up Blue Valley.

Massman is a mom who helped create the group Stand Up Blue Valley. She said the group is used to attacks when it’s advocated against education funding cuts and for specific candidates.

She knows many parents and students are unhappy with school plans for fall, but believes paid intervention to stir up even more anger is not helping.

“It’s sad because it is dividing us. So many parents are being divided over this issue and it’s so sad because we’re all in the same boat,” Massman said.

So far, no group or person has claimed responsibility for the robo-texts.

Blue Valley Schools told FOX4 the district is aware of the text messages, but had no official comment