Blue Valley parents determined to get all grades, not just elementary, back in school

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Blue Valley Schools is making a major shift for the district’s youngest students. In just three weeks, elementary kids will be allowed to go back to school in-person five days a week.

Some parents are expressing thanks to the district for its decision, but many said they won’t stop fighting until students at all grade levels are back in school buildings.

Blue Valley virtual education is off to a smooth start for some families. But for others, it’s been a nightmare. Blue Valley Southwest junior Kennadie Campbell said she was initially assigned all the wrong classes.

“Oh my gosh, which classes am I supposed to be in? And I was like in two classes that were meeting at the same time, and that was not right at all,” Kennadie said.

The same issues have plagued many students. So the district issued new class layouts to help with scheduling conflicts. But Kennadie said even with her schedule fixed, online learning just isn’t allowing the straight-A honor roll student to excel.

“I’m on Zooms all day. So I’m just kind of up in my room for seven hours, and it’s just lonely almost. I don’t feel like I’m actually in classes,” the Blue Valley teen said.

She even emailed her concerns to the school board, hoping they’ll vote to bring students back in-person, especially after learning her younger siblings in elementary will be allowed back full-time next month.

“We just don’t really have another option. We’re just left in the dust,” Kennadie said.

Paul Schmidt helped fight for kids to get back to school sports and activities this fall, and his daughter is now playing volleyball again for Blue Valley Southwest. But he said now, after a rough first week of online learning, parents must keep pushing to get students back into face-to-face classrooms.

​”They need to focus in on those statistics that really do matter, and if you do, I think you’ll be more apt to say, ‘OK, we can really do this,’ and then let’s let the community rally around the teachers and the schools to get our kids back in learning,” Schmidt said.