Blue Valley releases decision on learning modes to start school year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Blue Valley School District has released its back-to-school plans, opting for a hybrid learning mode for elementary students, but middle and high school students will learn remotely.

This learning modes will apply for at least the first four weeks, and then district leaders will reassess.

With change in gating criteria, enrollment will also be reopened between Monday-Wednesday next week if parents want to change learning mode for their kids.

Additionally, sports and activities have been delayed indefinitely, the district said. Practices are required to stop Saturday.

It’s a minor change — only at the elementary level — from what the district’s school board decided over a week ago but then rejected earlier this week.

The Blue Valley school board originally voted to follow the Johnson County Health Department’s gating criteria for reopening schools.

That gating criteria currently puts Johnson County in the “red zone,” based on the percentage of positive tests and the number of new cases over the last 14 days.

It would have meant that elementary students could attend classes in person, but all middle- and high-schoolers would be remote.

But after several hours of public comment from teachers and parents, the Blue Valley school board rescinded that vote on Tuesday.

Instead, the board voted to adopt Kansas State Board of Education gating criteria, which includes five data points, but wanted to focus on the most local data possible.

The superintendent also formed a committee of parents, teachers and health officials to implement this new gating criteria.

The district said under the new gating criteria, Blue Valley will be at the “orange” level, which allows for in-person or hybrid for elementary, but calls for older students at remote learning.

Under hybrid learning, students will split the week with their attendance days based on the last name of the oldest child in the family.

The indecision in Blue Valley has left many parents, teachers and students scrambling. There are now just over two weeks until school starts on Sept. 9.