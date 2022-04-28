OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Blue Valley School District voted to remove school board member Jim McMullen as Vice President of the board.

The @bvschools voted 5-2 to remove McMullen as VP of the board. @fox4kc — Sydnie Holzfaster (@SydnieFox4KC) April 28, 2022

A petition started by a group called Blue Valley for All circulated online for McMullen’s removal following a series of controversial tweets about the LGBTQ community.

A crowd is gathering this morning for a special Blue Valley School Board meeting to discuss possible action against board Vice President Jim McMullen @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/AwJrTmDEdz — Sydnie Holzfaster (@SydnieFox4KC) April 28, 2022

Following the tweets, the school board added a possible action item to the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.

