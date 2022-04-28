OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Blue Valley School District voted to remove school board member Jim McMullen as Vice President of the board.
A petition started by a group called Blue Valley for All circulated online for McMullen’s removal following a series of controversial tweets about the LGBTQ community.
Following the tweets, the school board added a possible action item to the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.
This is a developing story and FOX4 will update this article as more details become available.
