Blue Valley school board votes to keep mask requirement after parent challenges

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Blue Valley School District board unanimously voted Thursday night to keep its face mask requirement after parents’ challenges forced a hearing on the matter.

Under the newly enacted Kansas Senate Bill 40, Blue Valley was required to hear parents’ arguments to the mask requirement and make a ruling.

The district first tried to hold an in-person meeting, but it was abruptly canceled after a man refused to wear a mask. The hearing was then rescheduled to a virtual format Wednesday where more than 800 people logged on to make their case. Blue Valley hired a third-party hearing officer to conduct the meeting.

On Thursday, the school board then met to make its decision.

The third-party hearing officer advised the board that there was no compelling reason or evidence presented to revoke the district’s mask rule. The hearing officer’s recommendation was to not remove the mask requirement, but the board still had final say.

Ultimately, the school board unanimously decided that the parents’ challenges do not have standing and were submitted in a timely matter because they weren’t submitted until S.B. 40 came into effect.

The district’s attorney argued that Kansas laws are proactive, not reactive. The mask policy was established more than 30 days ago, the district attorney said, and S.B. 40 requires a challenge within 30 days of a policy’s establishment.

The district will continue with its Navigating Change Policy, which includes the mask rule, because it believes it’s using the least restrictive means.

If the challengers aren’t satisfied with Blue Valley’s decision, they have the option to sue in district court.

FOX4 has a crew at Blue Valley’s board meeting Thursday night and will have more coverage of this decision on FOX4 News at 9 and 10 p.m.